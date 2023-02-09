Newmark Arranges $44M Loan for Refinancing of Acute Care Hospital in Houston

Posted on by in Healthcare, Loans, Texas

HOUSTON — Newmark has arranged a $44 million loan for the refinancing of an acute and specialty care hospital in Houston. At the time of sale, the facility was 100 percent leased to an independent surgical hospital operator and national inpatient rehabilitation facility. John Nero, Jay Miele, Ben Appel, Michael Greeley, Adam Goss and Ron Ott of Newmark arranged the nonrecourse financing, which was structured with a 70 percent loan-to-value ratio. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.