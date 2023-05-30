Newmark Arranges 47,578 SF Office, Life Sciences Lease in Burlington, Massachusetts

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Newmark has arranged a 47,578-square-foot office and life sciences lease in Burlington, a northwestern suburb of Boston. The tenant, metals processor Nth Cycle Inc., has committed to leasing space at Blue Sky Center, a 158-acre campus. Matt Malatesta, Tyler McGrail, Michael Frisoli and Margaret Fee of Newmark represented the owner, Nordblom Co., in the lease negotiations. Nick Amarante and Mekae Hyde of Hughes Marino represented the tenant. Amenities at Blue Sky Center include a fitness center, café, basketball court, gaming area and a golf simulator.