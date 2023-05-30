Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheastOffice

Newmark Arranges 47,578 SF Office, Life Sciences Lease in Burlington, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Newmark has arranged a 47,578-square-foot office and life sciences lease in Burlington, a northwestern suburb of Boston. The tenant, metals processor Nth Cycle Inc., has committed to leasing space at Blue Sky Center, a 158-acre campus. Matt Malatesta, Tyler McGrail, Michael Frisoli and Margaret Fee of Newmark represented the owner, Nordblom Co., in the lease negotiations. Nick Amarante and Mekae Hyde of Hughes Marino represented the tenant. Amenities at Blue Sky Center include a fitness center, café, basketball court, gaming area and a golf simulator.

You may also like

Fashion Designer Marcus Adler Signs 24,550 SF Industrial...

Skanska Tops Out $83.6M George Mason University Academic...

Northridge Capital Sells Creative Office Building in Charlotte...

Cawley Partners Underway on 120,000 SF Office Project...

Texas Envelope Manufacturing Signs 33,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Newmark Brokers $45.2M Sale of Metro Boston Shopping...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $45M Loan for Refinancing...

Bristol Group Nears Completion of 178,124 SF Spec...

Crestone Partners Receives $66M Refinancing for Office Complex...