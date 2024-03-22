Friday, March 22, 2024
Central-Park-Logistics-Center-Denver-CO
Discount Tire and Marcone Supply will occupy Building 2 at the 695,899-square-foot Central Park Logistics Center in Denver. (Image courtesy of Newmark)
Newmark Arranges 494,398 SF in Leases at Central Park Logistics Center in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — Newmark has arranged two new industrial leases totaling 494,398 square feet at Central Park Logistics Center, a newly constructed, two-building industrial asset in Denver. New York-based Brookfield Properties developed and owns the 695,899-square-foot complex.

Discount Tire and Marcone Supply Inc. will occupy 339,000 square feet and 156,000 square feet, respectively, filling the entirely of Building 2 at 9400 E. 46th Place.

Mike Wafer and Mike Wafer Jr. of Newmark represented the landlord in the transactions. Wafer also served as tenant advisor for Discount Tire, and Mike Statter of Cresa represented Marcone Group in the lease transaction.

