Newmark Arranges $500M Acquisition, Construction Loan for Manhattan Office Redevelopment

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged a $500 million acquisition and construction loan for the redevelopment of 111 Wall Street, a 1.2 million-square-foot office building in downtown Manhattan. The 25-story building spans a full city block. The borrower, a joint venture between Nightingale Partners and Wafra Capital Partners, will reposition the property to feature touchless and smart-building technology and add new amenities. The new suite of amenities will include a 125-seat conference center, café and barista bar, upscale food and beverage options, an event room and a fitness center. The new ownership will also install new windows and HVAC systems. Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub of Newmark arranged the financing through an undisclosed direct lender. A tentative completion date for the redevelopment was not disclosed.