Newmark Arranges $50M Sale of Two-Building Office Campus in Foothill Ranch, California

The Campus at South County in Foothill Ranch, Calif., features two buildings offering a total of 210,083 square feet of office space.

FOOTHILL RANCH, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of The Campus at South County, a two-building office complex in Foothill Ranch. The asset traded for $50 million, or $238 per square foot, in an off-market transaction.

Paul Jones, Brunson Howard, Ken White, Kevin Shannon and Brandon White of Newmark represented the seller, a private commercial real estate investment firm, in the deal. The buyer was an undisclosed high-net-worth individual.

Located at 27051 and 27121 Towne Centre Drive, The Campus at South County features 210,083 square feet of office space. The property offers an outdoor courtyard, tenant lounge and conference center. Current tenants include Cox Communications, Ossur and Fujitsu.