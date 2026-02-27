Friday, February 27, 2026
HB Nitkin plans to use a portion of the loan proceeds to implement additional capital improvements to select areas of Metro Center.
Newmark Arranges $51.8M Acquisition Loan for Stamford Office Building

by Taylor Williams

STAMFORD, CONN. — Newmark has arranged a $51.8 million acquisition loan for Metro Center, a 282,589-square-foot office building in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Stamford. Metro Center was originally built in 1987 and has undergone more than $12 million in recent capital improvements. Tenants include law firm Robinson + Cole and Roth Capital. Christopher Kramer, Chris Lozinak and Jordan Roeschlaub of Newmark arranged the loan through Knighthead Funding on behalf of the new owner, local investment firm HB Nitkin Group. Newmark also represented the undisclosed seller in the disposition of the building and has been retained as the leasing agent.

