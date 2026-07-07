Tuesday, July 7, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 785,000-square-foot Class A office tower is situated in Midtown Manhattan’s Plaza District. (Image courtesy of Paramount Group)
LoansNew YorkNortheastOffice

Newmark Arranges $515M Refinancing of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged the $515 million refinancing of 31 West 52nd Street, a 785,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. A consortium of lenders that was led by Wells Fargo and included Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan provided the debt, which consists of a $415 million senior mortgage loan, a $40 million B-note and a $60 million mezzanine loan. Jordan Roeschlaub, Adam Spies, Adam Doneger, Nick Scribani, Tim Polglase, Dan Axelson and Jack Fenton of Newmark arranged he fixed-rate debt package on behalf of the borrower, local investment firm Rithm Capital. Cushman & Wakefield’s Gideon Gil, Zach Kraft and Cecelia Galligan also advised on the transaction.

You may also like

Partnership Underway on 320-Unit Affordable Housing Project in...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 16-Story Moore Office Building...

SSH Real Estate Begins Leasing 186-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment...

Tidemark, BOD Holdings Complete 135-Unit Multifamily Project in...

CBRE Opens 19,500 SF Office in Downtown Columbus,...

Partnership Underway on $12M Renovation of Dallas Office...

Partnership to Develop 131,000 SF Office Building in...

JLL Provides $13.5M Agency Refinancing of Apartment Complex...

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges Sale of 80,000 SF...