Newmark Arranges $515M Refinancing of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged the $515 million refinancing of 31 West 52nd Street, a 785,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. A consortium of lenders that was led by Wells Fargo and included Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan provided the debt, which consists of a $415 million senior mortgage loan, a $40 million B-note and a $60 million mezzanine loan. Jordan Roeschlaub, Adam Spies, Adam Doneger, Nick Scribani, Tim Polglase, Dan Axelson and Jack Fenton of Newmark arranged he fixed-rate debt package on behalf of the borrower, local investment firm Rithm Capital. Cushman & Wakefield’s Gideon Gil, Zach Kraft and Cecelia Galligan also advised on the transaction.