Virgin Hotels Nashville, which features a rooftop bar and speakeasy, opened in summer 2020 in Nashville's Music Row district.
Newmark Arranges $51M Refinancing for Virgin Hotels Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Newmark has arranged a $51 million loan for the refinancing of Virgin Hotels Nashville, a 14-story hotel located at 1 Music Square W in Nashville’s Music Row district. Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, Tyler Dumon, Holden Witkoff and Tate Keir of Newmark arranged the loan through Apollo. The borrower, Virgin Group, opened the 262-room hotel in July 2020.

Virgin Hotels Nashville features multiple food-and-beverage eateries, including a rooftop bar, speakeasy and a signature restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining space. Other features include a rooftop pool with private cabanas, a fitness center and more than 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

