Newmark Arranges 52,939 SF Sale-Leaseback of Manufacturing Facility in Michigan

MANISTEE, MICH. — Newmark has arranged the sale-leaseback of a 52,939-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility located at 201 Glocheski Drive in Manistee along Lake Michigan. The sales price was undisclosed. Andrew Sandquist, JC Asensio, Briggs Goldberg and Fred Liesveld of Newmark represented the seller and tenant, Amptech Inc. Agracel was the buyer. Agracel will assist Amptech in a potential expansion of the facility to support future growth objectives. Amptech specializes in the design, manufacturing and distribution of automotive lighting assemblies and industrial valves. Newmark’s Tyrell McGee provided data analysis for the sale.