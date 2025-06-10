Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Newmark Arranges $53.5M Refinancing for Blue Origin-Occupied Industrial Facility in Huntsville

by John Nelson

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Newmark has arranged a $53.5 million loan for the refinancing of an approximately 650,000-square-foot industrial property along I-565 and adjacent to Huntsville International Airport. The borrower is White Plains, N.Y.-based Reich Brothers.

Blue Origin, an astronautics company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, fully occupies the facility. The property serves as one of the BE-4 engine testing and manufacturing facilities for Blue Origin. Christopher Kramer, Chris Lozinak and Jordan Roeschlaub of Newmark arranged the financing through Loancore.

