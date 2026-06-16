Tuesday, June 16, 2026
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The American Hotel Atlanta Downtown dates back to 1962 as downtown Atlanta’s first integrated hotel. (Photo courtesy of Newmark)
GeorgiaHospitalityLoansSoutheast

Newmark Arranges $53M Refinancing for American Hotel Atlanta Downtown

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Newmark has arranged a $53 million loan for the refinancing of The American Hotel Atlanta Downtown, a 315-room hotel located at 160 Ted Turner Drive NW in downtown Atlanta. The property dates back to 1962 as downtown Atlanta’s first integrated hotel and today is affiliated with Hilton’s Tapestry Collection.

Chris Kramer, Tyler Dumon, Tate Keir and Jordan Roeschlaub of Newmark arranged the loan through Structured Hotel Capital on behalf of the borrower, locally based The RADCO Cos. The owner recently executed an $11.3 million renovation for The American Hotel Atlanta Downtown’s guestrooms, public spaces, food-and-beverage options and amenities, which includes a fitness center, outdoor pool and 13,300 square feet of event space.

The hotel is situated within close proximity to the Georgia World Congress Center, Centennial Olympic Park, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena, the Georgia Aquarium, College Football Hall of Fame and the World of Coca-Cola.

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