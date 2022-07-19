REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges $61.2M Acquisition Loan for Manhattan Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged a $61.2 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 94 units in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The pre-war buildings are located at 301 W. 22nd St., 300 W. 21st St. and 229 W. 20th St. Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Daniel Fromm, Dan Morin and Andrew Harwood of Newmark arranged the loan through Slate Asset Management on behalf of the borrower, Slate Property Group. The new ownership plans to upgrade unit interiors and modernize the buildings’ façades, lobbies and common areas.

