Newmark Arranges $62M Sale of Office Campus in Bellevue’s 520 Corridor

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Washington, Western

Microsoft is an anchor tenant at the 136,592-square-foot Corporate Campus East in Bellevue, Wash.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Newmark has brokered the sale of Corporate Campus East, a multi-tenant office campus located in Bellevue’s 520 Corridor. An liability limited company associated with Kennedy Wilson sold the asset to Lake Washington Partners for $62 million.

Kevin Shannon, Rob Hannan, Ken White, Michael Moll and Nick Kucha of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.

Located at 3025, 3055 and 3075 112th Ave. NE, the three-building campus offers a total of 136,592 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 93 percent leased to a variety of tenants with Microsoft as an anchor. The property recently underwent a $3 million capital repositioning, which included lobby remodels, bathroom renovations, exterior paint and the addition of an outdoor patio and seating. Additional property features include premier signage, flexible floorplates, ample parking and regional access.