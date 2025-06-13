Newmark Arranges $63M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Steamboat Springs, Colorado

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLO. — Newmark has arranged a $63 million construction loan for the development of the first phase of ROAN Steamboat Springs, a multi-phased, lift-serviced residential community within Wildhorse Meadows in Steamboat Springs. The borrower is a Steamboat Meadows LLC, a partnership between RAL Development Services, KZ Capital and Latitude Investment Properties.

Jordan Roeschlaud, Jonathan Firestone, Nick Scribani and Tim Polglase of Newmark Debt & Structured Finance arranged the financing with Builders Capital. Ryan Shattuck and Jon Wade of The Steamboat Group are marketing the property.