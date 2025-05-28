Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Data CentersDevelopmentIndustrialLoansTexas

Newmark Arranges $7.1B Construction Loan for West Texas Data Center Project

by Taylor Williams

ABILENE, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged a $7.1 billion construction loan for a data center project in the West Texas city of Abilene. A consortium of lenders led by J.P. Morgan provided the debt, which will fund the second phase of development of a 1.2-gigawatt campus. Construction of the first phase, which comprised two buildings and 200-plus megawatts of power, began in June 2024 and is expected come on line in the coming weeks. Construction of the second phase, which will feature six additional buildings and a total of 1.2 gigawatts, began in March 2025 and is expected to be energized in mid-2026. Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, Ben Kroll, Brent Mayo, Doug Harmon and Andrew Warin of Newmark originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Blue Owl Capital Inc., Crusoe and Primary Digital Infrastructure.

