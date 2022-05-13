Newmark Arranges $70.5M Construction Loan for Pittsburgh Multifamily Project

The Park at Southside Works in Pittsburgh will be situated along the banks of the Monongahela River just 1.5 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. Completion of the project is slated for June 2024.

PITTSBURGH — Newmark has arranged a $70.5 million construction loan for The Park at Southside Works, a 247-unit multifamily project in Pittsburgh. The five-story property will be situated within SomeraRoad’s Southside Works mixed-use development, about 1.5 miles outside the downtown area. Units will be available in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as in townhome-style formats, and will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog washing station, a rooftop lounge and remote workspaces. Jordan Roeschlaub, Dustin Stolly, Nick Scribani, Chris Kramer and Jake Neeb of Newmark arranged the loan through Bank OZK on behalf of SomeraRoad. Completion is slated for June 2024.