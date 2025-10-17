Friday, October 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsFloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Newmark Arranges $70M Sale, Financing of 300-Unit Multifamily Community in West Palm Beach, Florida

by Abby Cox

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Newmark has arranged the $70 million sale of Visions of Willow Pond, a 300-unit, garden-style multifamily community located in West Palm Beach. Tal Frydman and Hampton Beebe of Newmark represented the seller, Bar Investment Group, in the transaction. Jim Badolato, Mike McKee and Kippy Donovan, also with Newmark, secured a $50 million Freddie Mac loan to finance the purchase of the property on behalf of the buyer, Morgan Properties. The buyer plans to implement a capital improvement program at the property to enhance community amenities and upgrade units. 

Situated at 4860 Sand Stone Lane, Visions at Willow Pond totals 17 buildings and features one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 521 square feet to 1,064 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the property include a resort-style swimming pool, sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, playground and clubhouse lounge. 

You may also like

Westcore Buys 1.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Dallas-Fort...

Astral, Steady Capital to Develop 483,106 SF Mixed-Use...

Stockdale Capital Acquires 297-Unit Apartment Complex in Downtown...

Catalyst Development Completes 288-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in...

TSCG Negotiates $12.7M Sale of Buccaneer Square Shopping...

JLL Arranges Refinancing for 200-Unit Active Adult Community...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 95,032 SF Shopping Center...

Partnership to Undertake $272.6M Affordable Housing Renovation Project...

High Street Residential Breaks Ground on 175-Unit Multifamily...