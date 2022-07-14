REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges $72M Loan for Refinancing of Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel

ST. LOUIS — Newmark has arranged a $72 million loan for the refinancing of the Marriott St. Louis Grand hotel in the central business district of St. Louis. The 917-room hotel features 77,000 square feet of meeting space and is situated adjacent to the Americas Center Convention Complex, which is currently undergoing a $210 million renovation. The hotel was originally developed in 1917 as a Statler Hotel. Jordan Roeschlaub, Dustin Stolly, Nick Scribani and Tyler Dumon of Newmark arranged the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower, which acquired the hotel in 2014 and renovated it.

