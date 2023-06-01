Newmark Arranges 7,397 SF Office, Life Sciences Lease in Burlington, Massachusetts

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Newmark has arranged a 7,397-square-foot office and life sciences lease in Burlington, a northwestern suburb of Boston. The tenant, medical imaging services provider UII America Inc., has committed to leasing space at Blue Sky Center, a 158-acre campus. Matt Malatesta, Tyler McGrail, Michael Frisoli and Margaret Fee of Newmark represented the owner, Nordblom Co., in the lease negotiations. Malatesta and Dave Townsend, also with Newmark, represented the tenant. Amenities at Blue Sky Center include a fitness center, café, basketball court, gaming area and a golf simulator.