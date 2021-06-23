REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges $76M Acquisition Loan for Life Sciences Campus in Hopewell, New Jersey

HOPEWELL, N.J. — Newmark has arranged a $76 million acquisition loan for Princeton West Innovation Campus, a 1.1 million-square-foot life sciences property in Hopewell, about 55 miles southwest of New York City. The property, which formerly served as the global R&D headquarters of pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb, is located less than 10 miles from its namesake university’s main campus. Amenities include a full-service cafeteria, an 8,000-square-foot fitness center, a 28,000-square-foot child development center and multiple conference areas. The borrower was a partnership between H.I.G. Realty Partners and Lincoln Equities Group. Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub of Newmark placed the debt through Denver-based ArrowMark Partners. The new ownership will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements and speculative leasing costs.

