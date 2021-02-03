REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges $76M Construction Loan for New Amazon Distribution Center in Brooklyn

Amazon's new distribution center in Brooklyn will be located at 280 Richards St. in the Red Hook neighborhood.

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged a $76 million construction-to-perm loan for a last-mile distribution center at 280 Richards St. in Brooklyn that will be occupied by Amazon. Located in the Red Hook neighborhood, the property will span 312,100 square feet and will feature 28 loading docks, 128-foot truck courts and additional rooftop parking for fleet vans and trucks. The borrower and developer is Thor Equities Group, which has owned the site since 2005. Jordan Roeschlaub, Dustin Stolly, Nick Scribani, and Dominick Calisto of Newmark arranged the fixed-rate loan through Apollo Global Management.

