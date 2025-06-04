Newmark Arranges $77.2M Refinancing for Office Tower in Aventura, Florida

AVENTURA, FLA. — Newmark has arranged a $77.2 million loan for the refinancing of Onyx Tower, a 28-story office tower in Aventura, a northern suburb of Miami. The borrower, an entity doing business as Onyx Tower LLC, delivered the tower in 2023. The building is one of two towers on the site.

Jordan Roeschlaub, Jonathan Firestone, Nick Scribani and Chris Lozinak of Newmark secured the financing from Barings.

Onyx Tower’s amenities include a rooftop pool with ocean views, a fitness center, outdoor jogging trail, full-floor conference facilities, electric vehicle charging stations and onsite dining options. Miami-based Blanca Commercial Real Estate handles leasing at Onyx Tower, according to the property website.