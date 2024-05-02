Thursday, May 2, 2024
Newmark Arranges $86.1M Sale of 308,481 SF Office Tower in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Newmark has arranged the $86.1 million all-cash sale of 24th at Camelback, an office asset in Phoenix’s Camelback corridor. Barry Gabel, Chris Marchildon, CJ Osbrink and Kevin Shannon of Newmark represented the seller, an institutional owner. The buyer was a family office based abroad.

Located at 2375 E. Camelback Road, the eight-story 24th at Camelback offers 308,481 square feet of office space. Developed by Hines in 2000, the property features a fitness center, onsite dining options, shared tenant conference facilities, 24/7 security, two subterranean levels of parking and a detached, six-level, above-grade parking structure.

