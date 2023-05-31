Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Wynwood 27 & 28-Miami
Upon completion, the Lynwood 27 & 28 mixed-use development will feature office, retail and residential space in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami.
DevelopmentFloridaLoansMixed-UseSoutheast

Newmark Arranges $91M Refinancing for Mixed-Use Development in Miami

by Hayden Spiess

MIAMI — Newmark has arranged a $91 million loan for the refinancing of Wynwood 27 & 28, a mixed-use project currently underway in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami.

Upon completion, the development will feature 52,000 square feet of office space, 33,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, 152 residential units and 232 parking spaces.

Jordan Roeschlaub, Dustin Stolly, Christopher Kramer, Nick Scribani and Danny Matz of Newmark secured the financing through Valley National Bank and Israel Discount Bank on behalf of the borrowers, Kushner Cos. and Block Capital Group. 

You may also like

URW Sells Westfield Brandon Shopping Center in Metro...

Hollingsworth Begins Construction of 282,733 SF Industrial Development...

Buc-ee’s to Open 74,000 SF Travel Center in...

Scofflaw Plans 5,500 SF Brewery at Oxton Development...

Bandera Ventures, Invesco Underway on 1.5 MSF Spec...

Ironwood Realty Underway on  214,801 SF Industrial Project...

Crow Holdings Begins Vertical Construction on 206,826 SF...

Condyne Capital to Develop 185,600 SF Industrial Facility...

Prestige Group Arranges $20M Loan for Refinancing of...