Newmark Arranges $91M Refinancing for Mixed-Use Development in Miami

MIAMI — Newmark has arranged a $91 million loan for the refinancing of Wynwood 27 & 28, a mixed-use project currently underway in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami.

Upon completion, the development will feature 52,000 square feet of office space, 33,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, 152 residential units and 232 parking spaces.

Jordan Roeschlaub, Dustin Stolly, Christopher Kramer, Nick Scribani and Danny Matz of Newmark secured the financing through Valley National Bank and Israel Discount Bank on behalf of the borrowers, Kushner Cos. and Block Capital Group.