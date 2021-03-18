REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges $95M Sale of New Student Housing Property Near Georgia Tech in Atlanta

Signature West Midtown

Signature West Midtown is a 525-bed property that was completed in 2019 and primarily serves the student population at nearby Georgia Tech.

ATLANTA — Newmark has arranged the $95 million sale of Signature West Midtown, a student housing community situated at 800 Marietta Street NW in Atlanta’s West Midtown district. The 525-bed property was completed in 2019 and primarily serves the student population at nearby Georgia Tech.

Ryan Lang, Jack Brett and Bert Sanders of Newmark represented the sellers, Investcorp and Preiss Cos., in the transaction. Trent Houchin of Newmark arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Ascott Residence Trust. This is the first investment in the U.S. student housing sector for Ascott, a hospitality trust based in Singapore.

Signature West Midtown features studio and one- to five-bedroom units. Community amenities include a gym, pool, rooftop lounges and barbeque pits, a business center, study lounges, game room and delivery lockers.

