Newmark Arranges $95M Sale of Randhurst Village Shopping Center in Metro Chicago

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Newmark has arranged the $95 million sale of Randhurst Village, a 931,798-square-foot power center in Mount Prospect. Conor Lalor and Keely Polczynski of Newmark represented the seller, DLC, with support from colleague Brian Schneiderman. The buyer was Rhino Investment Group. The transaction follows DLC’s execution of a comprehensive business plan to enhance the asset’s value, drive leasing activity and strengthen the property’s tenant mix. Situated on more than 94 acres at the intersection of Rand and Elmhurst roads, Randhurst Village is home to anchor tenants Costco, Jewel-Osco and The Home Depot. Additional tenants include TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, AMC Theatres, Skechers, Orangetheory Fitness and PetSmart. The property was originally redeveloped from the former Randhurst Mall.