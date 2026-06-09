Tuesday, June 9, 2026
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Data CentersLoansSoutheastVirginia

Newmark Arranges $975M Financing for Data Center Development in Northern Virginia

by John Nelson

GAINESVILLE, VA. — Newmark has arranged $975 million in financing for Project Helios, a newly delivered data center development in Northern Virginia. According to national media reports, the data center project is situated within the Gainesville Data Center campus in Prince William County.

Jordan Roeschlaub, Christopher Kramer, Chris Lozinak, John Caraviello, Ryan Bub, Andrew Warin and Phil O’Bannon of Newmark arranged the financing through Blue Owl Capital on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Affinius Capital and Corscale Data Centers.

Project Helios was fully leased at the time of financing to an unnamed cloud service provider under a long-term lease, according to Newmark.

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