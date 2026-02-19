Friday, February 20, 2026
The Grande at Metropark in Iselin, New Jersey, totals 356 units. The property was built in phases between 2019 and 2023.
Newmark Arranges $98M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Iselin, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

ISELIN, N.J. — Newmark has arranged a $98 million acquisition loan for The Grande at MetroPark, a 356-unit multifamily property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Iselin. Built in phases between 2019 and 2023, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a penthouse suite. Amenities include multiple lounges, game rooms, fitness centers, catering kitchens and coffee bars, as well as a conference center, putting green, pool, dog park and an outdoor theater. Jordan Roeschlaub, Christopher Kramer, Adam Doneger and Ryan Bub of Newmark arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Brooksville Co. and Torchlight Investors. The direct lender was not disclosed.

