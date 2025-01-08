Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Newmark Arranges $99.2M Construction Financing for Industrial Project in Montgomery, Alabama

by John Nelson

MONTGOMERY, ALA. — Newmark has arranged $99.2 million in construction financing for a build-to-suit industrial facility in Montgomery for Diageo, a global alcoholic beverage company. The London-based company distributes to more than 180 countries with brands including Guinness, Smirnoff, Baileys, Captain Morgan and Tanqueray.

The new 541,000-square-foot distribution facility will be situated on 169.2 acres and feature 36-foot clear heights, more than 42,000 pallet positions, 350 trailer parking spaces, 102 automobile parking spaces and 40 loading docks.

Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani and Max Ralby of Newmark arranged the financing through Blue Owl and Debt Reserve Capital on behalf of the borrower, Manna Capital Partners. The general contractor is Haskell Development. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

