Newmark Arranges Acquisition Financing for 1.7 MSF BRiC Office Campus in South Florida

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Newmark has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), a 1.7 million-square-foot office and research-and-development campus located at 5000 T-Rex Ave. in Boca Raton. West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Related Ross purchased the 124-acre property for an undisclosed price.

According to South Florida Business Journal, the selling entity comprised locally based CP Group, DRA Advisors, Las Olas Capital Advisors and Rialto. Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, John Caraviello and Josh King of Newmark arranged the acquisition financing through Ares Real Estate funds.

The BRiC site used to serve as the regional headquarters campus for IBM. In addition to offices and laboratory space, BRiC features two cafés, an 800-seat presentation hall, multiple event spaces, a gym and direct shuttle service to the Boca Raton Tri-Rail station. Tenants at the campus include D-Wave Quantum Inc., Modernizing Medicine, Cinch Home Services, Allstar Recruiting Locums LLC and Everglades University.