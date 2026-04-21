Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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LoansMultifamilyTexas

Newmark Arranges Bridge Financing for 360-Unit Apartment Community in Kemah, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KEMAH, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged an undisclosed amount of bridge financing for a 360-unit apartment community in Kemah, about 35 miles southeast of Houston. The Kippford at Kemah Crossing was built in 2023 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and coworking spaces. David Schwarz of Newmark arranged the debt through Greystar on behalf of the owner, a partnership between Allen Harrison Co. and Carlyle. 

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