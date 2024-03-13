Newmark Arranges Construction Debt for 173,680 SF Industrial Project in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction debt for TriStar Business Park, a 173,680-square-foot industrial project in Irving. The development will comprise two buildings with 32-foot clear heights, 100-plus trailer parking stalls, eight-plus dock-high doors, 130- to 140.5-foot truck court depths and ESFR sprinkler systems. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe and William Hairston of Newmark arranged the debt through an undisclosed regional bank on behalf of the developer, a joint venture between Hopewell Development and MBK Industrial Properties. Newmark also structured the joint venture between the two companies last fall.