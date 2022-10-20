Newmark Arranges Financing for 340,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Weston, Massachusetts

Riverside Labs is situated less than 15 miles from Boston and Cambridge at the junction of Interstates 90 (Massachusetts Turnpike) and 95 (Route 128).

WESTON, MASS. — Newmark has arranged financing for Riverside Labs, a 340,000-square-foot life sciences project in Weston, a western suburb of Boston. Riverside Labs will comprise three buildings, the first of which is slated for a summer 2023 delivery. David Douvadjian Sr., Timothy O’Donnell, Brian Butler, David Douvadjian Jr. and Conor Reenstierna of Newmark arranged the debt through Royal Bank of Canada on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Greatland Realty Partners and Rockwood Capital. The loan, the amount of which was not disclosed, is part of Royal Bank of Canada’s $150 million total commitment to the development.