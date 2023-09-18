Monday, September 18, 2023
TriStar Business Park in Irving totals 173,680 square feet.
Newmark Arranges Joint Venture Equity for 173,680 SF Industrial Project in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged an undisclosed amount of joint venture equity for TriStar Business Park, a 173,680-square-foot industrial project in Irving. The development will comprise two buildings with 32-foot clear heights 100-plus trailer parking stalls, eight-plus dock-high doors, 130- to 140.5-foot truck court depths and ESFR sprinkler systems. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa and Zach Riebe of Newmark arranged the joint venture equity between the investor, MBK Industrial Properties, and the sponsor, Hopewell Development.

