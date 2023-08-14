Monday, August 14, 2023
Oak-Creek-Distribution-Center-Fort-Worth
Oak Creek Distribution Center in Fort Worth will total 238,289 square feet.
Newmark Arranges Joint Venture Equity for 238,289 SF Industrial Project in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged joint venture equity for Oak Creek Distribution Center, a 238,289-square-foot industrial facility in Fort Worth. Oak Creek Distribution Center will be situated on a 17.8-acre site and feature a rear-load configuration, 32-foot clear heights, 130-foot truck court depths, two ramps and 63 dock-high doors. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa and Zach Riebe of Newmark worked on behalf of the sponsor, Dallas-based Falcon Commercial Development, to secure the equity placement from Diamond Realty Investments. Construction is scheduled to begin later this month and to be complete by spring 2024.

