Newmark Arranges Joint Venture Equity for 238,289 SF Industrial Project in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged joint venture equity for Oak Creek Distribution Center, a 238,289-square-foot industrial facility in Fort Worth. Oak Creek Distribution Center will be situated on a 17.8-acre site and feature a rear-load configuration, 32-foot clear heights, 130-foot truck court depths, two ramps and 63 dock-high doors. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa and Zach Riebe of Newmark worked on behalf of the sponsor, Dallas-based Falcon Commercial Development, to secure the equity placement from Diamond Realty Investments. Construction is scheduled to begin later this month and to be complete by spring 2024.