Newmark Arranges Office Headquarters Lease Renewal, Extension in Malvern, Pennsylvania

MALVERN, PA. — Newmark has arranged an office headquarters lease renewal and extension in Malvern, a western suburb of Philadelphia. The square footage was not disclosed. The tenant is building materials supplier Saint-Gobain, and the space is located within the buildings at 18-20 Moores Road. Craig Scheuerle of Newmark represented Saint-Gobain in the lease negotiations. The landlord, a partnership between Dubai-based Arzan Wealth and Chicago-based 90 North Real Estate Partners, was self-represented.