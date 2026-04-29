Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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Leasing ActivityNortheastOfficePennsylvania

Newmark Arranges Office Headquarters Lease Renewal, Extension in Malvern, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

MALVERN, PA. — Newmark has arranged an office headquarters lease renewal and extension in Malvern, a western suburb of Philadelphia. The square footage was not disclosed. The tenant is building materials supplier Saint-Gobain, and the space is located within the buildings at 18-20 Moores Road. Craig Scheuerle of Newmark represented Saint-Gobain in the lease negotiations. The landlord, a partnership between Dubai-based Arzan Wealth and Chicago-based 90 North Real Estate Partners, was self-represented.

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