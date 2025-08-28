Thursday, August 28, 2025
IndustrialLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

Newmark Arranges Recapitalization of 450,000 SF Industrial, Life Sciences Campus in Billerica, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

BILLERICA, MASS. — Newmark has arranged the recapitalization of Axis Park North, a 450,000-square-foot industrial and life sciences campus located north of Boston in Billerica. The owner, a partnership between Camber Development and Wheelock Street Capital, sold a stake in the property to GEM Realty Capital for $79 million. The percentage was not disclosed. The six-building campus can support manufacturing and research-and-development uses and is currently home to tenants such as ASMPT AEi, Generac Power Systems and SuperConducting Systems. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell, William Sleeper, Tony Coskren and Brian Pinch of Newmark represented both sides in the transaction.

