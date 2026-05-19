Newmark Arranges Sale, Financing of 1.4 MSF Office Campus in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale and financing of The Towers at Williams Square, a 1.4 million-square-foot office campus in Irving’s Las Colinas district. The Towers at Williams Square consists of four buildings, three of which are interconnected, and that recently underwent $25 million in renovations across the lobbies, amenity spaces and other common areas. Chris Murphy, Gary Carr, Robert Hill and Austin Sheahan of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Andrew Porteous, Clint Frease, Chris McColpin and Josh Francis, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, a joint venture between Vanderbilt Office Properties, Hillwood and TriPost Capital Partners. The campus was 76 percent leased at the time of closing.