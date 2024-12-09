Monday, December 9, 2024
The life sciences building at 2 Executive Drive in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, was fully leased at the time of sale to two tenants: Rockwell Automation and semiconductor manufacturer Qorvo.
Newmark Arranges Sale, Financing of 113,800 SF Life Sciences Building in Chelmsford, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

CHELMSFORD, MASS. — Newmark has arranged the sale and financing of 2 Executive Drive, a 113,800-square-foot life sciences building located in the northwestern Boston suburb of Chelmsford. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell, Joseph Alvarado and Casey Valente of Newmark represented the seller, Foxfield, in the transaction. David Douvadjian Sr., Timothy O’Donnell, David Douvadjian Jr. and Conor Reenstierna, also with Newmark, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the buyer, Rhino Capital, through Bank Newport.

