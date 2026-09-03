Newmark Arranges Sale of 1,027-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in North Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 1,027 units in North Austin. The portfolio comprises The Enclave at La Frontera (411 units), Lakeside at La Frontera (366 units) and Legends Lake Creek (250 units). The properties were all built in the early 2000s and have an average unit size of 936 square feet. Amenities include pools, outdoor grilling areas, resident lounges, fitness studios and pet-friendly facilities. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, San Antonio-based owner-operator LYND, in the transaction. Tip Strickland and David Schwarz, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Knightvest Capital.