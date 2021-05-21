REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges Sale of 115,000 SF Office Complex in Houston’s Galleria District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Newmark has arranged the sale of a two-building, 115,000-square-foot office complex located at 6250 and 6260 Westpark Drive in Houston’s Galleria District. Built in 1973 and renovated in 2016, the complex offers amenities such as covered parking, multiple conference rooms and a deli. Spencer Hough and Connor Darling of Newmark, along with Jim Autenreith and Stephen Ghedi of Moody Rambin, represented the seller, Texas-based developer Presidium Group, in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as Westpark @ 59 Office Plaza LLC.

