Newmark Arranges Sale of 120,923 SF Office Building in North Dallas

DALLAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of 8020 Park Lane, a 120,923-square-foot office building located within The Shops at Park Lane mixed-use district in North Dallas. Built in 2015, the five-story building was fully leased at the time of sale to Energy Transfer LP. Chris Murphy, Gary Carr, Robert Hill and Austin Sheahan of Newmark represented the seller, Northwood Investors, in the transaction. Andrew Porteous, Clint Frease, Chris McColpin and Josh Francis, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, DFW Land.