Rivergate-Apts-Sacramento-CA
Rivergate Apartments in Sacramento, Calif., offers 72 one- and 54 two-bedroom floor plans.
Newmark Arranges Sale of 126-Unit Rivergate Apartments in Sacramento

by Amy Works

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Rivergate Apartments, a 126-unit property at 900 Simon Terrace in West Sacramento. Will Blucher and Wills Vlasek of Newmark represented the seller, McCarty Sacramento Property LLC, in the disposition to a private buyer, IMG II, LLC. The acquisition price was not released.

Rivergate is approximately three miles from Sacramento’s central business district and offers 72 one- and 54 two-bedroom floor plans across 10 two-story buildings on a 3.6-acre parcel. Amenities include a gated pool, standalone leasing office, common area laundry facilities and interior courtyards.

