Newmark Arranges Sale of 153,238 SF Office Building in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of Parkway Centre IV, a 153,238-square-foot office building in the northern Dallas suburb of Plano. The six-story building, which was constructed in 2006 and underwent a $2 million renovation in 2021, sits on a 6.6-acre site at 2701 Dallas Parkway. Chris Murphy, Robert Hill and Gary Carr of Newmark represented the seller, an undisclosed financial institution, in the disposition of the property to a California-based family office. Both parties requested anonymity. Parkway Centre IV was 82 percent leased at the time of sale.