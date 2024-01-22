Monday, January 22, 2024
Parkway-Centre-IV-Plano
Parkway Centre IV in Plano totals 153,238 square feet. The property was built in 2006.
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

Newmark Arranges Sale of 153,238 SF Office Building in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of Parkway Centre IV, a 153,238-square-foot office building in the northern Dallas suburb of Plano. The six-story building, which was constructed in 2006 and underwent a $2 million renovation in 2021, sits on a 6.6-acre site at 2701 Dallas Parkway. Chris Murphy, Robert Hill and Gary Carr of Newmark represented the seller, an undisclosed financial institution, in the disposition of the property to a California-based family office. Both parties requested anonymity. Parkway Centre IV was 82 percent leased at the time of sale.

