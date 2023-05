PITTSBURGH — Newmark has arranged the sale of Foster Plaza Nine, a 155,663-square-foot office building in Pittsburgh’s Parkway West submarket. The property was built in 1990 and was 64 percent leased at the time of sale. David Dolan, Michael Margolis, Gerry McLaughlin, Jeff Schultz, Angelo Brutico and John Cook of Newmark represented the seller, Sterling Equities, in the transaction. The undisclosed buyer plans to implement a value-add program.