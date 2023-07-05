Newmark Arranges Sale of 1,557-Bed Student Housing Community Near Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Seminole Grand, a 1,557-bed student housing community located near the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee. Ryan Lang, Jack Brett, Ben Harkrider and Avery Klann of Newmark represented the seller, The Collier Cos., in the disposition of the property to FPA Multifamily. The sales price was not disclosed. Located at 1505 W. Tharpe St., the garden-style community offers a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, yoga studio, sound-proof study rooms and a multimedia gaming center. The property also features a bus stop for the Florida State University line.