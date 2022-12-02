REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges Sale of 156-Unit Radius on Grove Apartments in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Radius-on-Grove-Austin

Radius on Grove is located roughly four miles southeast of downtown Austin.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of Radius on Grove, a 156-unit apartment complex in Austin’s East Riverside neighborhood. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, business center, fitness center, pet play area and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, Houston-based investment firm Hilltop Residential, in the transaction. The buyer, Los Angeles-based Square House Capital, plans to implement a value-add program. Radius on Grove was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  