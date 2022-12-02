Newmark Arranges Sale of 156-Unit Radius on Grove Apartments in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Radius on Grove is located roughly four miles southeast of downtown Austin.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of Radius on Grove, a 156-unit apartment complex in Austin’s East Riverside neighborhood. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, business center, fitness center, pet play area and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, Houston-based investment firm Hilltop Residential, in the transaction. The buyer, Los Angeles-based Square House Capital, plans to implement a value-add program. Radius on Grove was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale.