Newmark Arranges Sale of 157,229 SF Office Building in Burlington, Massachusetts

The office building located at 1 Van de Graaffe Drive in Burlington, Massachusetts, totals 157,229 square feet.

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Newmark has arranged the sale of a 157,229-square-foot office building located at 1 Van de Graaff Drive in Burlington, a northern suburb of Boston. The property offers proximity to Interstate 95/Route 128 and amenities such as a cafeteria and a fitness center. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen and Samantha Hallowell of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, commercial owner-operator FoxRock Properties, in the transaction.

