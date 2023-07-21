Friday, July 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsConnecticutNortheastRetail

Newmark Arranges Sale of 170,665 SF Shopping Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Brookside Center, a 170,665-square-foot shopping center located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Bridgeport. Grocer Stop & Shop, along with soft goods retailers Marshalls, Michaels and Petco, anchor the center, which was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Paul Penman of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, DLC Management, in the transaction. Robert Griffin, Jon Martin and Casey O’Brien of Newmark provided additional support and financial analysis for the deal.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.4M Sale of Retail...

Paceline Equity, ESR Group Acquire 304-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 28,000 SF Retail Strip...

Matthews Arranges Sale of 19,204 SF Retail Strip...

Slate Property Group Receives $85M Loan for Refinancing...

Deloitte Signs 138,000 SF Office Lease at Winthrop...

Lument Provides $31.7M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of...

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 99,714 SF Building in Somerset,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 130-Unit Storage...