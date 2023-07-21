Newmark Arranges Sale of 170,665 SF Shopping Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Brookside Center, a 170,665-square-foot shopping center located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Bridgeport. Grocer Stop & Shop, along with soft goods retailers Marshalls, Michaels and Petco, anchor the center, which was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Paul Penman of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, DLC Management, in the transaction. Robert Griffin, Jon Martin and Casey O’Brien of Newmark provided additional support and financial analysis for the deal.