REBusinessOnline

Newmark Arranges Sale of 210-Unit Sofia Apartments in East Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The-Sofia-Austin

The Sofia in Austin totals 210 units. The property was built in phases between 1973 and 1983.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has arranged the sale of The Sofia, a 210-unit apartment community in East Austin. Built in phases between 1973 and 1983 and renovated in 2019, The Sofia features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 723 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a business center, fitness center, basketball court and a dog park. Jim Young and Chase Easley of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between Dallas-based Lion Real Estate Group and Los Angeles-based Marble Partners Management LLC, in the transaction. Matt Greer and Andrew Wilson of Newmark arranged acquisition financing through Bridge Investment Group on behalf of the buyer, New York-based RockFarmer Properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  